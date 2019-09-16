Police investigating possible stabbing at Nassau County strip mall

By Eyewitness News
OCEANSIDE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a possible stabbing in a strip mall on Long Island.

It happened just before 4 p.m. in front of Bagelville in Oceanside.

Officials believe it appears to have started out as a group of teens fighting.

