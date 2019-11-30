Police investigating racist graffiti scrawled in Queens neighborhood

By Eyewitness News
LINDENWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are investigating racist graffiti that was scrawled in a residential neighborhood on Thanksgiving.

Residents of Lindenwood woke up Thursday to find spray-painted profane messages, including some against white people on a sidewalk, trees and fences.

Police are investigating the vandalism as a possible hate crime.

It has shaken up members of the close-knit community.

So far, police have made no arrests.

