Police investigating racist graffiti scrawled in Queens neighborhood

LINDENWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are investigating racist graffiti that was scrawled in a residential neighborhood on Thanksgiving.
Residents of Lindenwood woke up Thursday to find spray-painted profane messages, including some against white people on a sidewalk, trees and fences.
Police are investigating the vandalism as a possible hate crime.
It has shaken up members of the close-knit community.
So far, police have made no arrests.
