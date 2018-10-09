Police investigating rash of armed commercial robberies on Long Island

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) --
Suffolk police are investigating whether four armed commercial robberies over the past four days are connected.

The first occurred Friday at Bolla Market on Route 112 in Medford. Two men entered the store and demanded cash from an employee at the counter.

"He was in a shock. He was scared," said the employee's coworker, Odai Al Rashdan. "I hope just the law enforcement, the police, can get them."

Two nights later, two men, one displaying a handgun, held up the 24/7 Convenience Store also on Route 112 in Medford.

Surveillance video shows after the men obtained the cash from the register, one of them struck the employee in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the counter. The man suffered cuts to his head and lip.

"Why they hit him, you know? Like, there's no reason why you hit him," said store manager Tarangeet Singh. "They came for money. They got the money. What else they need?"

Police said Monday night two armed men entered the BP gas station on Horseblock Road in Farmingville and demanded cash from a female employee. There were no injuries.

Then early Tuesday morning three men held up the Shell gas station on Middle Country Road in St. James.

It appears the men are wearing masks in all the incidents.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 1-800-220-TIPS.

