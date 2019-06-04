Police investigating report of shots fired in Amityville

AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating reports of shots fired at two locations in Amityville, Long Island Tuesday afternoon.
One incident happened near Oldfield Ave and Orchard Place.
Police were focused on a car parked near the intersection which had four bullet holes in the front windshield.
It is unclear whether anyone was hit.
Police also responded to a second location in Amityville at 45 Merrick Road, investigating a second report of shots fired.
A bullet appears to have gone into a cell phone repair store at that scene. It is not clear if the incidents are connected.
Schools in the area were put on lockout but it was lifted at 3:45 p.m. and students were dismissed.
