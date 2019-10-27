Police investigating reports of sex assault in NJ cemetery

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating after reports of a sexual assault inside a cemetery.

Just after midnight on Saturday, prosecutors say a 23-year-old woman was walking along 46th Street in North Bergen when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man.

The woman was then reportedly threatened with a sharp object and pulled into the Grove Church Cemetery, where the sexual assault is alleged to have occurred.

The Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit is investigating the case. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office at 201-905-1234

