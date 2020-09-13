Police investigating shooting at Queens home

By Eyewitness News
COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a home in Queens.

The officers responded to a home on 25-07 125 Street in College Point for a domestic incident. When they arrived, they say the suspect was firing shots out the second-floor window.

Citizen App video shows the scene following a shooting in College Point.



The officers retreated to a safe distance, and the suspect came out with his hands up and surrendered. He was taken into custody.

Police have not yet gone into the apartment and recovered the weapon.

ALSO READ | At least 4 killed in shootings across NYC this weekend

It is not clear whether the suspect was firing at police, or if anyone was injured in the shooting.

