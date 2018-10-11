Police investigating shooting of 12-year-old boy on Long Island

Two people are under arrest after a 12-year-old boy was shot on Long Island in what authorities say may have been gang-related violence.Police say the victim, an eighth-grader at a Hempstead middle school, was beaten outside storefronts in Hempstead Village Tuesday evening by at least three people.One of the assailants fired two shots, according to police.The boy was struck in the pelvis and was hospitalized in stable condition.Following the shooting, police chased down and apprehended two suspects, 20-year-old Maicol Figueroa and a 14-year-old whose name was not released.At least one other person involved in the fight is still being sought.----------