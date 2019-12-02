BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after three people were shot in Brooklyn Monday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Dean Street in the Brownsville section.
The circumstances leading to the shooting are not yet known. All of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
So far no one is in custody.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police investigating shooting that left 3 wounded in Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News