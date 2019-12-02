Police investigating shooting that left 3 wounded in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after three people were shot in Brooklyn Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Dean Street in the Brownsville section.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are not yet known. All of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

So far no one is in custody.

