Police investigating shots fired at IHOP on Long Island

LAKE RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at an IHOP in Ronkonkoma on Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at the restaurant in the 300 block of Portion Road just before 1:30 p.m.

Officials say there was a dispute between two people who ran away from the restaurant when police arrived.

A male is being treated at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and it is believed he was involved in the altercation at the restaurant.

Authorities say the incident was not random and multiple people are in custody.

Sachem schools were placed on lockdown immediately following the incident.

The schools locked down around 2 p.m. included Cayuga Elementary School, Hiawatha Elementary School, Nokomis Elementary School, Wenonah Elementary School, Samoset Middle School, Seneca Middle School and High School North.

The lockdown was lifted just before 3 p.m.

