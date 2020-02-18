Police investigating stabbing at library in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating a stabbing that happened inside a library in Spring Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident was reported at the Finkelstein Memorial Library just after 2 p.m.
The woman who was stabbed was rushed to the hospital.
An Eyewitness says bystanders jumped into action and held the attacker down.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
