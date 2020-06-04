Police-involved shooting in East Village leaves 1 person wounded

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was shot in an apparent police-involved shooting in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood.It happened at Third Avenue and East 10th Street.Eyewitness News is told NYPD officers responded to a report of a man with a knife at 6:40 a.m. Thursday.One man was shot and taken to Bellevue Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.The officer involved was checked out at the hospital.An investigation is underway.----------