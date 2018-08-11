A police-involved shooting in Queens Friday night ended with a 15-year-old in the hospital.Police said they were dispersing a disorderly crowd at Redfern Ave and Nameoke Avenue in Far Rockaway around 10:30 p.m.About 30 minutes later, a 15-year-old boy with a gun began firing into that crowd. Police said they asked the teen to drop the gun, and then police opened fire, striking the teenager several times.The 15-year-old was transported to Long Island Jewish Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said."The suspect's Smith & Wesson handgun was recovered at the scene. The two police officers involved were removed to South Nassau Hospital for evaluation," NYPD Assistant Chief David Barrere said.The investigation remains ongoing.----------