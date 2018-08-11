POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Police-involved shooting in Far Rockaway, Queens, lands gun-wielding teen in hospital

Candace McCowen reports on the police-involved shooting that ended with a 15-year-old in the hospital.

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) --
A police-involved shooting in Queens Friday night ended with a 15-year-old in the hospital.

Police said they were dispersing a disorderly crowd at Redfern Ave and Nameoke Avenue in Far Rockaway around 10:30 p.m.

About 30 minutes later, a 15-year-old boy with a gun began firing into that crowd. Police said they asked the teen to drop the gun, and then police opened fire, striking the teenager several times.

The 15-year-old was transported to Long Island Jewish Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

"The suspect's Smith & Wesson handgun was recovered at the scene. The two police officers involved were removed to South Nassau Hospital for evaluation," NYPD Assistant Chief David Barrere said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

