Police-involved shooting reported in the Bronx

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- A police-involved shooting has been reported in the Bronx Thursday, the third such incident this week.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. at East 211th Street and Bainbridge Avenue.

There are unknown injuries.

Further details were not immediately available.

On Tuesday, police say an armed man was shot and later died after a gun battle with officers in Brooklyn.

Then, approximately four hours later, police shot a man who was allegedly holding a gun on a Bronx subway platform.

