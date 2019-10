Police-involved shooting reported in the Bronx

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- A police-involved shooting has been reported in the Bronx Thursday, the third such incident this week.The incident happened around 3 p.m. at East 211th Street and Bainbridge Avenue.There are unknown injuries.Further details were not immediately available.On Tuesday, police say an armed man was shot and later died after a gun battle with officers in Brooklyn.Then, approximately four hours later, police shot a man who was allegedly holding a gun on a Bronx subway platform.----------