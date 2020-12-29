Police-involved shooting reported; FDNY says 2 hospitalized

The FDNY says first responders were called to the scene at Lennox Road around 5:50 p.m. for reports of a gun shot wound.
They say there were two people hospitalized. One was taken to Kings County Hospital and the other was taken to Downstate Medical Center.
There is no word yet on their conditions.
Officials say a firearm was recovered at the scene.
Police are asking people to avoid the area of Lenox Road and Rogers Avenue.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
