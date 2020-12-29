Police-involved shooting reported; FDNY says 2 hospitalized

By Eyewitness News
BROOKYLN, New York (WABC) -- A police-involved shooting took place in Brooklyn Monday night, according to officials.

The FDNY says first responders were called to the scene at Lennox Road around 5:50 p.m. for reports of a gun shot wound.

RELATED | 'Christmas miracle' that cop shot in back in Brooklyn saved by bulletproof vest
EMBED More News Videos

Officials say it's a "Christmas miracle" that an NYPD officer shot in the back was saved by his bulletproof vest.



They say there were two people hospitalized. One was taken to Kings County Hospital and the other was taken to Downstate Medical Center.

There is no word yet on their conditions.

Officials say a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of Lenox Road and Rogers Avenue.


They say to expect heavy delays and a large police presence in the area.

TRENDING VIDEO | Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in New York City hotel lobby
EMBED More News Videos

The encounter was caught on video and has since gone viral, prompting accusations of racial profiling and injustice.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citynypdshootingbrooklyn newspolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC hotel
House approves Trump's $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
1 killed, worker rescued after wall collapse in Brooklyn
New York will fine $1M for coronavirus vaccine fraud
Ceiling fans recalled after reports that blades became detached during use
Consumer Reports: Used car market red hot during pandemic
7 On Your Side tops $1 million mark for 7th-straight year
Show More
Warehouse party with more than 200 inside busted, organizers arrested
Woman slashed with 'unknown object' while walking in Brooklyn
Biden delivers remarks on foreign policy, national security
Family warns others of short visits after losing mother, father
3-year anniversary of historic, tragic NYC fire that killed 13
More TOP STORIES News