Police-involved shooting reported; FDNY says 2 hospitalized

Due to a police involved shooting, please avoid the area of Lenox Road & Rogers Avenue in Brooklyn (@NYPD67Pct).



Expect heavy delays & a large police presence in the area.

BROOKYLN, New York (WABC) -- A police-involved shooting took place in Brooklyn Monday night, according to officials.The FDNY says first responders were called to the scene at Lennox Road around 5:50 p.m. for reports of a gun shot wound.They say there were two people hospitalized. One was taken to Kings County Hospital and the other was taken to Downstate Medical Center.There is no word yet on their conditions.Officials say a firearm was recovered at the scene.Police are asking people to avoid the area of Lenox Road and Rogers Avenue.They say to expect heavy delays and a large police presence in the area.----------