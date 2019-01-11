2 people shot at Jersey City mall, police say

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --A mall New Jersey has been evacuated after at least two people have been shot, police say.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday inside the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City.
At this point, it does not appear that there is a gunman on the loose in the mall.
Many people reportedly ran into stores for cover.
The mall was evacuated as a precaution. It is not clear when it will reopen.
