2 people shot at Jersey City mall, police say

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A mall New Jersey has been evacuated after at least two people have been shot, police say.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday inside the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City.

CeFaan Kim has more from the scene:


At this point, it does not appear that there is a gunman on the loose in the mall.

Many people reportedly ran into stores for cover.

The mall was evacuated as a precaution. It is not clear when it will reopen.

