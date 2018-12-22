PEDESTRIAN KILLED

Police: Driver impaired by alcohol struck, killed pedestrian on Long Island

NORTH BABYLON, Long Island --
Authorities say a driver whose ability to drive was hindered by alcohol struck and killed a pedestrian on Long Island.

Eddy St. Louis was held on an impaired driving charge following the incident around 8:30 p.m. Friday in North Babylon.

The 41-year-old was jailed overnight and is scheduled for an arraignment on Saturday.

Court records did not list a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Suffolk County police say St. Louis' 2015 Mercedes hit 46-year-old Anthony Cappa as he walked along Deer Park Avenue.

Cappa was pronounced dead at a hospital.

