A Westbury man is being charged with assault after he allegedly hit two people with his car after fighting with them over a parking space.The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Jericho Turnpike near the intersection of Mineola Boulevard in Mineola.Nassau County police said Anthony Scott, 37, was double parked on Jericho Turnpike near Mineola Boulevard when he got into an argument with three people in another car.Witnesses said that Scott was attacked by the three people.After a brief physical altercation, the victims began walking back towards the sidewalk, when police said Scott accelerated and crashed into them.A 52-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were injured."He caused the female to bounce off the hood of the car. She strikes the pavement and he runs over her legs," said Nassau County Police Detective Vincent Garcia. "The male hangs onto the windshield wiper. Scott brakes abruptly and he falls off and he suffers a head and a spine injury."Scott allegedly fled the scene but a witness had gotten his license plate number. Police arrested Scott at his home in Westbury a short time later.Scott is also facing charges for an incident in October during which police said he impersonated a police officer, pulled a driver over in Carle Place and flashed a fake badge. The victim called police.Scott pled not guilty Monday at his arraignment on assault charges."His primary concern at this point are the individuals that were hurt," said Scott's attorney Dennis Lemke. "The first thing he said to me was, 'How are they? I hope they're ok.' And he just wanted me to wish them a speedy recovery."During his arrest, Scott was found to be in possession of various controlled substances, including THC, Alprazolam and Oxycodone.Scott is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury auto accident.