Long Island teen pointed BB gun at driver in road rage incident, police say

By Eyewitness News
OYSTER BAY, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island teenager is under arrest after police say he pointed a BB gun at another motorist Thursday in a road rage incident.

It happened at about 12:40 p.m. on the Southern State Parkway westbound, west of Exit 32 in Oyster Bay.

New York State Police say 18-year-old Nicholas Hollifield, while driving a blue Chrysler, pointed the black BB gun at a driver after allegedly being tailgated.

Hollifield, of East Islip, was located on Carlisle Road in Wantagh by Nassau County police.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

