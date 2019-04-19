Long Island teen pointed BB gun at driver in road rage incident, police say

OYSTER BAY, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island teenager is under arrest after police say he pointed a BB gun at another motorist Thursday in a road rage incident.
It happened at about 12:40 p.m. on the Southern State Parkway westbound, west of Exit 32 in Oyster Bay.
New York State Police say 18-year-old Nicholas Hollifield, while driving a blue Chrysler, pointed the black BB gun at a driver after allegedly being tailgated.
Hollifield, of East Islip, was located on Carlisle Road in Wantagh by Nassau County police.
He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
