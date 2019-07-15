Newark police lieutenant accused of killing wife, shooting her boyfriend in Jefferson Township

By Eyewitness News
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Newark police lieutenant is suspected of fatally shooting ex-wife and injuring her boyfriend Monday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at 1 Mirror Place near White Rock Road in Jefferson Township.

The Morris County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson Township Police responded to the scene.

The condition of the woman's boyfriend is not yet known.

Newark Police confirmed that Lt. John Formisano, a 24-year veteran of the force, was arrested in the shooting at his parents' house in Livingston.

The incident remains under investigation.

