Police locate mother of 4-year-old girl found wandering alone in Brooklyn

🚨🚨🚨Anyone know this little girl? She was found walking by herself on #ConeyIsland Boardwalk! She will be in the @NYPD60Pct right now! @NYPDChiefofDept @NYPDHousing @NYPDMissing🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/G7Ta6yzVaO — NYPD Housing PSA 1 (@NYPDPSA1) August 5, 2019

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have located the mother of a 4-year-old girl found wandering alone in Brooklyn.The child was found Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. at 27th Avenue and Shore Parkway.Police say a daycare driver failed to check his van after his route Monday morning and left the van.The girl evidently let herself out.After she was checked out at the hospital, police brought the girl back to the area where she was found at Calvert Vaux Park in Gravesend, Brooklyn.Eyewitness News was there and the girl told us that her name is Nicole and her mom's name is Jenna.Police were trying to figure out where her family is.The daycare driver is being arrested. The girl's mom will go to the 60th Precinct to be reunited with her.----------