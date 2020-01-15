Police look for 2nd suspect after Uber driver attacked with hammer in New Jersey

MONMOUTH COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in New Jersey are looking for a second suspect after an Uber driver was attacked with a hammer last month.

Police say two men confronted the driver who pulled over to rest on Phillip Court just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 21.

An altercation began and one of the men started to kick the driver's vehicle, officials said.

When the victim tried to drive away, one of the suspects threw a hammer at the car and struck the driver in his face, police say.

The victim drove himself to the hospital and was treated for facial injuries.

Authorities arrested one of the suspects, 20-year-old Colin Roy, on Jan. 6 on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, criminal attempt and harassment.

Police provided a sketch of the second suspect they are looking for.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton Station Detective Bureau at 609-584-5000 ext. 5286.

