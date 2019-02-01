Police are searching for the man accused of committing an armed robbery with a child at a Connecticut Dunkin' Donuts.The robbery was reported just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Route 15 Fairfield rest area.Officials say the suspect displayed a black handgun while the child stood by the door.No one was injured during the incident, but both the man and child left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.The suspect was described as 5 feet 8 inches and was last seen wearing a mask, a black sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and red sneakers.The child was last seen wearing a green coat and tan pants.Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop G-Bridgeport at 1-800-575-6330 or 203-696-2500 in reference to case #1900051366. Calls can be made anonymously.----------