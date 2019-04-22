Police looking for men who lured victims to be robbed via internet in the Bronx

Sandra Bookman has the details.

By Eyewitness News
MT. EDEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are on the lookout for three men wanted for tricking people online into getting robbed in person.

In two separate incidents last month, two male victims arranged to meet an acquaintance via social media. They both say they were lured to the sixth floor of 1505 Townsend Avenue in the Bronx.

When the victims got there, the men pulled out a weapon and robbed them.

In one case, the suspects reportedly attacked the victim, sending him to the hospital with a head injury.

