Police looking for suspect in violent Queens sexual assault

RICHMOND HILL, Queens --Police are looking for a 21-year-old man after a violent sexual assault in Queens.
Officials say Nikoloas Samaroo knocked out a 39-year-old woman, punching and kicking her, and then dragging her into an apartment in Richmond Hill.
The victim told investigators when she woke up that Samaroo was on top of her, trying to sexually assault her.
She managed to fight him off and run away.
