Police make arrest after Bronx building lobby doused in gasoline, set on fire

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have arrested the man they say doused the lobby of a Bronx apartment building with gasoline and set it on fire.
Authorities say surveillance video shows 23-year-old Waldo Mejia entering the co-op on Bailey Avenue in Kingsbridge, then pouring a liquid all over the lobby.
The person on camera then sets it ablaze, creating an explosion of fire.
Mejia was arrested on Kingsbridge Avenue Tuesday.
He is charged with burglary and arson.
No motive has been determined.
Police say Mejia was previously arrested in 2015 and 2017 in the 50th Precinct, both times for criminal possession of a weapon.
