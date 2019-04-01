Police make arrest in disturbing Brooklyn subway assault

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police made an arrest in a disturbing subway assault in Brooklyn.A man was thrown onto the subway tracks at the 95th Street station in Bay Ridge during a fight.Police say the suspect, seen standing on the platform, 24-year-old Jairus Diaz of the Bronx, is charged with second degree assault.After Good Samaritans helped the victim back onto the platform Wednesday night, police say Diaz struck him in the face with a metal lock.----------