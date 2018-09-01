Police have arrested a man who they say raped an 11-year-old girl after breaking into her home in Brooklyn.Julio Ayala 18, was arrested and charged with rape late Saturday night.Police say on Wednesday night, Ayala managed to gain access through a window to the victim's second-floor bedroom in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. Once inside, officials say Ayala approached the victim while she was sleeping, and raped her.The girl called out for her parents, who called 911, and the suspect fled through a window.The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.----------