Florida man, 70, stands through moon roof on highway to 'praise God,' police say

A Florida man was arrested after being caught on video standing through a moon roof as his car continued to speed down the highway.

WFTS reports an off-duty sheriff's deputy was behind 70-year-old Leonard Olsen when he stood up while driving on I-4 at a high rate of speed.

Video shows Olsen standing up in a white Cadillac with his arms spread open around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The deputy said Olsen "bounced back and forth in the center lane and sped up to over 100 miles per hour and slowed to about 40 miles per hour."

When asked why he did it, Olsen allegedly told Florida Highway Patrol troopers he wanted to praise God. He also told deputies the vehicle was in cruise control at the time.

Before he was detained, Olsen told the troopers he'd rather go to jail than go home.

He was charged with reckless driving and was booked at the Polk County Jail on a $21,000 bond.
