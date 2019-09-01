Police: Man accused of 15 robberies in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused of 15 burglaries in northwest Brooklyn in the past six weeks.

Detectives say he usually enters homes through windows using fire escapes or by removing air conditioners.

The last burglary happened Wednesday when he used a ladder to enter a home and made off with $75,000 in jewelry.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york cityrobberysuspect profile
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 5 people killed, 21 injured in shooting in Midland-Odessa, Texas: LIVE
Hurricane Dorian path could turn, potentially impact Carolinas
AccuWeather: Sun fading
Justice Ginsburg reports she's on way to 'well' after cancer
Man shot, pistol-whipped repeatedly in brutal Bronx robbery
Family of man killed in NYC elevator accident files suit
2 unhurt after single-engine plane lands in New York lake
Show More
Army Green Beret killed in Afghanistan
Dad fights back against peeper he found in daughter's bedroom
Emergency responders from NY, NJ head south ahead of Dorian
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Police: Man breaks into Bronx home, touches sleeping woman
More TOP STORIES News