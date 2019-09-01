BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused of 15 burglaries in northwest Brooklyn in the past six weeks.
Detectives say he usually enters homes through windows using fire escapes or by removing air conditioners.
The last burglary happened Wednesday when he used a ladder to enter a home and made off with $75,000 in jewelry.
Police: Man accused of 15 robberies in Brooklyn
