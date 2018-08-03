BULLS HEAD, Staten Island (WABC) --Police say they have arrested the man who was caught on surveillance video setting a fire at a gas station on Staten Island.
Frightening arson attack. Police looking for this man who tried to set a gas station on fire. Thankfully the flames were put out before the tanks exploded. @ABC7NY Richmond Ave, Staten Island. Bull’s Head neighborhood pic.twitter.com/nOhoOlaiUo— Lucy Yang (@LucyYang7) July 31, 2018
Officers took Fakrol Islam of Brooklyn into custody in Buffalo.
The 26-year-old is now in the hospital for burns.
Police say Islam filled up a portable gas can with gasoline, sprayed gasoline around it and used a lit piece of paper to ignite a fire.
The incident happened Monday night in Bulls Head. One man was seriously injured.
Islam faces several charges, including arson.
