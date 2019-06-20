Man assaulted, then stabs 2 relatives at New Jersey strip mall, police say

ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An attack and double stabbing in the parking lot of a New Jersey strip mall appears to be the result of a family feud over money, and now, the alleged stabber is hospitalized while his three grandsons and son-in-law are charged with assault.Authorities believe 59-year-old Danny Vlado, of Miami, was called to the mall on Route 46 in Elmwood Park by his daughter, although they have not been able to talk to him because of his injuries.Surveillance video showed a vehicle pulling into the lot and a man identified as Vlado getting out of the car before he was met by five individuals.Police say those individuals threw Vlado to the ground and began stomping and kicking him. He broke free and stabbed one person in the head and another in the hand.He then got back in his car and fled, nearly hitting one of the individuals and sideswiping another vehicle, police said.As his family's urging, Vlado took himself to the hospital, where doctors discovered he sustained a serious concussion and has bleeding on the brain.He has since been transferred to St. Luke's in Manhattan for specialized treatment.Vlado's three grandsons, 20-year-old Matthew Eley, 21-year-old Jimmy Eley, and a 16-year-old juvenile, as well as son-in-law Steve Thompson, were arrested and charged with assault.Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Elmwood Park Police Department at 201-796-0700. Callers may remain anonymous.----------