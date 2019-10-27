Police: Man attacked, robbed inside NYC hospital bathroom

By Eyewitness News
WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man wanted for a robbery and assault inside Mount Sinai West Hospital.

Detectives say the suspect walked into a men's restroom at the building on 58th Street, confronted a 31-year-old man, and then punched him in the head.

The victim says his iPhone and cash were taken.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west sidehell's kitchennew york citymanhattanassaultattackhospital
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old fatally shot on Queens basketball court, police say
Trump administration banning US flights to all Cuban cities but Havana
Sunny weekend until remnants of tropical cyclone bring rain
NASA administrator wants to reconsider the status of Pluto
Police investigating reports of sex assault in NJ cemetery
How to drive safely during a power outage
Man shot, killed by NYPD known throughout neighborhood
Show More
NYC father charged after 6-month-old twins hospitalized
Police: Man gropes 16-year-old girl in NYC subway station
NYC mother, 1-year-old son missing since Thursday
Man charged after woman fatally shot on Staten Island
3 accused of stealing more than 107K in 10 NYC robberies
More TOP STORIES News