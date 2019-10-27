Police: Man attacked, robbed inside NYC hospital bathroom

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man wanted for a robbery and assault inside Mount Sinai West Hospital.
Detectives say the suspect walked into a men's restroom at the building on 58th Street, confronted a 31-year-old man, and then punched him in the head.
The victim says his iPhone and cash were taken.
