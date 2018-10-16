Police on Long Island are investigating a bias crime assault after they say a woman was attacked by a man in Hempstead.The incident happened just before midnight Saturday on West Columbia Street.Detectives say the 53-year-old victim was talking on her cellphone while standing on the sidewalk, where she saw a man yelling at a woman.The victim asked him to lower his voice so she could talk to her friend on the phone.Police say the man approached her and repeatedly yelled at her, using racial slurs. He then punched her in the face.The victim was bleeding from her mouth, suffering a laceration to her face and a broken tooth. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic man in his middle 20's to middle 30's, 5' 8'' tall, medium build, medium complexion with dark colored hair. He was wearing a short sleeve tan shirt with blue jeans.Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.----------