Three police officers were hospitalized after they were attacked by a man with a metal dumbbell on Long Island Monday.Nassau County police say officers responded to a call about an attack on a 59-year-old man in a group home in Hickville around 5 p.m.When officers confronted suspect, 58-year-old Anthony Robinson, they say he raised the dumbbell over his head and hit an officer in the head with it several times.Other officers subdued Robinson.They were treated for head, back, hand and knee injuries.Robinson is charged with assault, resisiting arrest, crimonal possession of a weapon and menacing.----------