Police: Man behind fatal Brooklyn stabbing may have upset over hex

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger reports on the fatal stabbings of a couple in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Detectives have identified a person of interest in the brutal murder of a Brooklyn couple, and they have linked him to a dispute in their store earlier in the day.

Police say 65-year-old Stephenson Bonaparte and 59-year-old Hazel Brown arrived at their home on Winthrop Street in Prospect Lefferts Gardens around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday when they were confronted on the sidewalk by a masked man with a knife.

Responders found Bonaparte dead in the driveway and Brown deceased inside the home. Both had been stabbed in the neck.

Police don't know if the grandparents were stabbed outside and Brown ran inside, or if she was followed into their house and attacked there.

Now, authorities say the man they are looking for was in the nearby King Solomon Religious Store run by the victims, and multiple witnesses told detectives he got into a dispute with them.

Among the items for sale were voodoo dolls and spells, and police say the man may have been unhappy that the hex he purchased did not work.

Detectives consider the man a person of interest and are looking for him for questioning.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingmurderProspect Lefferts GardensBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Couple fatally stabbed by masked attacker in Brooklyn
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News