Police: Man breaks into Bronx home, touches woman's leg while she's sleeping

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police said a man broke into a woman's home in the Bronx and touched her leg while she was asleep.
The alleged break-in happened in a residential building around Bainbridge Avenue and Coles Lane in Fordham Manor on August 4.
Authorities said the male suspect gained entry through an unlocked window. The 41-year-old victim awoke and screamed when she felt the suspect touching her. He then fled through the opened window.
No items were stolen, and the victim was not injured.
Police are searching for the suspect, who they described as a Hispanic man with a ponytail who is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 130 pounds.
An investigation is ongoing
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
