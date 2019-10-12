Police: Man breaks into woman's bedroom in Brooklyn while she is sleeping, sits on her bed

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who they say broke into a woman's bedroom while she slept in Brooklyn.

It happened 4:30 Friday morning in an apartment above a bar on Grand Street in Williamsburg. Police say the woman woke up to a man in her room sitting on her bed with his hand over her mouth.

The victim screamed, and her roommate came in and wrestled with the man. Both the victim and the roommate fought him off, and he ran out the front door.

"There are so many bars here - they should pay attention who is behind them, around them they should be very careful," says restaurant owner Mandeep Kumar.

Kumar owns the pizza shop next door - he saw crime scene investigators outside on Friday morning.

Investigators left the building with bags of evidence. The suspect is described as in his twenties, 5'7" and last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

Anyone with info is asked to call police.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ elementary school teacher, neighbor, arrested on child porn charges
5 life sentences handed down in Junior's murder
AccuWeather: Warmer weekend
Homeless man charged in random attack on child in Queens
Trump administration's acting homeland security secretary steps down
Dad claims adopted daughter is adult who tried to kill family
Millions of crickets swamp city amid 'perfect storm' of weather conditions
Show More
What to know about Yankees and Astros' ALCS rematch
1 dead, 2 hurt in NJ construction site electrocution
Ex-husband in custody after woman run over, slashed with machete
21 street signs stolen in NY town, possibly part of scavenger hunt
Jane Fonda arrested at DC climate change protest
More TOP STORIES News