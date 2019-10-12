Police: Man breaks into woman's bedroom in Brooklyn while she is sleeping, sits on her bed

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who they say broke into a woman's bedroom while she slept in Brooklyn.It happened 4:30 Friday morning in an apartment above a bar on Grand Street in Williamsburg. Police say the woman woke up to a man in her room sitting on her bed with his hand over her mouth.The victim screamed, and her roommate came in and wrestled with the man. Both the victim and the roommate fought him off, and he ran out the front door."There are so many bars here - they should pay attention who is behind them, around them they should be very careful," says restaurant owner Mandeep Kumar.Kumar owns the pizza shop next door - he saw crime scene investigators outside on Friday morning.Investigators left the building with bags of evidence. The suspect is described as in his twenties, 5'7" and last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.Anyone with info is asked to call police.