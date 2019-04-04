Crime & Safety

Police: Man breaks woman's nose while walking off Brooklyn subway following altercation

By Eyewitness News
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who they say punched a woman in the face, breaking her nose as she walked out of the subway in Brooklyn.

The incident occurred earlier in March just before 7:30 p.m. on the 2/5 line at the Church Avenue Subway station in East Flatbush. Officials say the 52-year-old woman was involved in some sort of verbal dispute with the man, which then escalated into a physical confrontation.

Officials say the man proceeded to follow the victim to the street level, where he punched her in the face, breaking her nose. The man then fled in an unknown direction.

The victim refused medical attention.

The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 20-30 with shoulder-length braids. He was last seen wearing a white hooded shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

