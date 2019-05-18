Police: Man broke into car, set it ablaze in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who broke into a car in Brooklyn and set it ablaze early Saturday.

The car had been parked on Humboldt Street in Greenpoint.

Detectives think the arsonist was caught on camera at a nearby bodega.

The motive is not yet known.

