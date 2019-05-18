GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who broke into a car in Brooklyn and set it ablaze early Saturday.
The car had been parked on Humboldt Street in Greenpoint.
Detectives think the arsonist was caught on camera at a nearby bodega.
The motive is not yet known.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police: Man broke into car, set it ablaze in Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More