Police: Man brutally stabbed to death at Bronx subway station

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a 25-year-old was brutally stabbed to death early Saturday morning.It happened at the Morrison Ave. Soundview subway station in the Bronx. The victim Rudolph Dunning was reportedly with his cousin, who was also stabbed but is still fighting for his life."He was a family man, never did anything to bother anybody. For someone to do this and hurt out family, y'all took a piece of us when you took him," said cousin, Kiara Dunning.On Sunday there was a growing memorial for Rudy in the lobby of his Brownsville apartment complex, where he lived with this family. He worked as a counselor to those who needed help most.The family says Rudy was not a fighter, nor someone who looked for trouble. He sketched and designed clothes at home, and made some of his own outfits. He also created rap music."The only man who can answer (who did it) is the man who did it. He's the only person. We have no idea," said Rudy's sister, Lolita Dunning.As the devastated family mourns the loss, they can only hope an arrest is made.----------