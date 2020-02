Police: Man critical after shot in the torso inside Bronx deli

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A deli worker is in critical condition after being shot twice in the torso in the Bronx, police say.The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. inside B&A Gourmet Deli on 217 Brook Ave in Mott Haven.The suspect fled the scene. He was wearing a black jacket with a fur collar.The worker was taken to Lincoln Hospital.This is the same block where a woman got slashed earlier this week.----------