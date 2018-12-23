CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are on the hunt for a violent sexual predator who attacked a woman inside a Brooklyn subway station.
Police say the suspect approached the 19-year-old victim on the J train platform inside the Cypress Hills Station on Tuesday.
Investigators say he dragged her by the hair and demanded a sex act before trying to throw her onto the tracks.
Police say she fought back, and he ran away.
