WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --Police are searching for a man who drew swastikas and other obscenities on five different ambulances on Sunday.
Officials say the ambulances were vandalized around 7a.m. at EMS Station 13 at 501 W. 172nd Street in Washington Heights.
The suspect reportedly fled on Amsterdam Avenue.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 718-722-3600
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube