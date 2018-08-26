Police: Man drew swastikas, obscenities on 5 ambulances in Washington Heights

Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man who drew swastikas and other obscenities on five different ambulances on Sunday.

Officials say the ambulances were vandalized around 7a.m. at EMS Station 13 at 501 W. 172nd Street in Washington Heights.

The suspect reportedly fled on Amsterdam Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 718-722-3600

Related Topics:
vandalismambulanceswastikaemtWashington HeightsNew York CityManhattan
