Man fatally shot after dispute with coworker at Glen Head gas station, police say

CeFaan Kim has the latest developments from Glen Head.

GLEN HEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A man was fatally shot Saturday inside a gas station in Glen Head, Long Island.

Police say two coworkers at the CITGO D and R Automotive on Glen Head Road near Cherry Street got into some sort of dispute just before 11:30 a.m.

The dispute then turned physical and one man shot the other, killing him.

Police are stressing that this was not a random shooting, and there is no threat to the public.

Neighbors say they are not used to seeing any crime in the area.

A police spokesperson says homicide detectives are currently interviewing a person of interest.

The victim has not yet been identified.

