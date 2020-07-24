39-year-old man from Brooklyn fatally shot in the face: Police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 39-year-old man was fatally wounded when he was shot in the face in Brooklyn Friday evening.
According to officials, the shooting happened in front of a church on President Street in Crown Heights around 5:30 p.m.
Police say they found 39-year-old Ancil Blackman unresponsive with a gunshot wound shot to the face.
Officers immediately performed CPR as they waited for emergency crews.
The victim was transported to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Blackman's family says he lived on the street where the shooting occurred and was coming home from work.
According to officials, Blackman was shot following a dispute.
Those who knew him say he was a porter in a residential building.
They say he mostly stayed to himself.
So far there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
