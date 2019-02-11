Police: Man filmed 3 women in Long Island office bathroom

GREAT NECK, Long Island (WABC) --
Police arrested a 20-year-old who is accused of filming three women in an office bathroom on Long Island.

Investigators say Daniel Perez, who lives in Queens, slipped into the women's bathroom of the Wego Chemical Group building in Great Neck in January.

Police say Perez then hid a cell phone and hit record.

A woman later discovered the phone, with video of Perez hiding the device.

Investigators also found clips of two other women on the phone.

