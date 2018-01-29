Suspect sought after woman shot leaving subway station in Queens

Stacey Sager reports on a woman who was shot coming out of a subway station in Queens.

By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
A woman was shot coming out of a subway station in Queens Friday morning, and it appears she was the unintended target of the gunfire.

The 28-year-old victim was shot in the stomach near the intersection of 41st Avenue and 10th Street in Long Island City at around 7 a.m.

She had just exited the nearby 21st Street - Queensbridge F subway station when she was shot.

Police are searching for 23-year-old Snooze Brown. They believe he got into an argument with his 19-year-old girlfriend in the area.

Detectives say Brown pulled out at a gun and shot at her, but the bullet missed and hit the other woman.



The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

NYPD officials said Brown appeared to be waiting at the entrance of the subway station for his victim to emerge.

------------------
Update 1/29: NYPD officials said Snooze Brown was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Nassau County. He was charged with possession of a 9 mm handgun.

----------
