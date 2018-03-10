EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3198504" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video shows 19-year-old Tristan Reyes outside the home of one of the victims on Thursday.

Police in Howell, New Jersey, have arrested a man who they said stalked two different women -- with the goal of robbing them at knifepoint.Surveillance video shows 19-year-old Tristan Reyes outside the home of one of the victims on Thursday.He had allegedly followed her home from a store and waited outside before walking up to the property.Thankfully, her Rottweiler scared him away.According to a Facebook post by the woman's husband, she saw a suspicious black Honda Odyssey outside but didn't realize she was the target.Police said last month, Reyes also followed another woman home from a ShopRite. Her dad scared him off.Police released Reyes' photo in the hopes any other possible victims will come forward.----------