HOWELL, New Jersey (WABC) --Police in Howell, New Jersey, have arrested a man who they said stalked two different women -- with the goal of robbing them at knifepoint.
Surveillance video shows 19-year-old Tristan Reyes outside the home of one of the victims on Thursday.
WATCH: Surveillance video shows attempted robbery, dog chasing alleged perp
He had allegedly followed her home from a store and waited outside before walking up to the property.
Thankfully, her Rottweiler scared him away.
According to a Facebook post by the woman's husband, she saw a suspicious black Honda Odyssey outside but didn't realize she was the target.
Police said last month, Reyes also followed another woman home from a ShopRite. Her dad scared him off.
Police released Reyes' photo in the hopes any other possible victims will come forward.
