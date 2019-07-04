Man found dead inside car in Suffolk County was apparently shot in head, police say

WYANDANCH, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County are searching for a killer after a man was shot in the driver's seat of a commercial town car Wednesday.

The victim was found on Lake Drive in Wyandanch around 6:45 p.m. after people reported hearing a crash.

Police said the man was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Related topics:
wyandanchsuffolk countymurderhomicide investigationman shot
